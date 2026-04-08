Using daylight

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Govt orders 8pm market closure across country except Sindh’ (April 7). As a doctor and a former central secretary-general of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), I have been publicly suggesting for the last 15 years that all markets should open at 9am and shut down at 6pm. Likewise, all marriage halls and eateries should pull the shutter down by 10pm. Besides, the government should impose a permanent one-dish rule at all gatherings, including weddings. We do not need a global crisis to force us to make logical, sane choices. We should have done that long ago.

These two simple steps are bound to improve the health of the nation. Immunity improves when people go to bed early and rise early the next day. This is what most countries do in terms of market timings and social gatherings. We import all sorts of habits and customs from alien cultures, but when it comes to something positive, we tend to prefer our own ‘culture’; a culture marked by illogical habits and spendings.

Besides, these two simple measures will improve the health of the national economy. What is the point of keeping the markets open with seriously expensive electricity while keeping them closed during daylight hours? It does not make any sense. Let the current crisis work for us. The government should impose and strictly implement the decisions, while people should voluntarily follow the regulations. Hopefully, Sindh would also join the effort.

Dr Qsisar Sajjad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026