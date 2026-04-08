E-Paper | July 14, 2026

E-registration flaws

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DESPITE the introduction of e-registration system, the sub-registrars in Karachi are not delivering registered documents on the same day. Instead, the documents are being retained for one month or even longer without any lawful justification.

Once all codal formalities are completed, the prescribed government fee paid, and the document successfully passed through the e-registration process, there remains no legal ground to withhold the document.

However, these unnecessary delays appear to be deliberate and for ulterior motives, causing undue harassment and inconvenience to lawyers as well as the public. Such conduct defeats the very purpose of e-governance and transparency.

As a result, lawyers and litigants are compelled to make repeated visits to the sub-registrar offices, leading to waste of time and money. This practice is contrary to the principles of good governance.

The authorities concerned should take immediate notice of the matter and ensure that clear instructions are issued to all officials in Karachi to deliver registered documents on the same day after the completion of the e-registration process.

Furthermore, an inquiry should be initiated against those officials who deli-berately delay the delivery of documents and harass lawyers and citizens. A professional monitoring mechanism should also be established to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed procedures.

Razi Alam
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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