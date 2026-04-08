DRUG ADDICTION: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates 7.6 million drug users in Pakistan, with a growing proportion under the age of 25. Within schools, exposure to cigarettes and other substances not only harms the individuals directly involved, but also creates a toxic environment that influences peers. Addiction in adolescence phase disrupts brain development, increases risk-taking behaviour, and affects academic performance. Students experimenting with drugs risk long-term health problems. Schools, parents and local authorities must implement comprehensive strategies to counter the menace.

Sidra Mehrab

Dasht

FAKE CURRENCY NOTES: Some children buy fake currency notes during Eid and use them for games. Pakistani currency notes have the picture of our great Quaid-i-Azam. Making copies of these notes or using them as a game is disrespectful. Once children finish playing games, they throw these notes away and the notes can be seen lying on roads and streets. We should respect our national leaders and teach the same to our children. The government should ban the sale of fake currency notes. Furthermore, parents are equally responsible for instilling a respectful behaviour in children. As such, they should guide them from an early age, teach them the difference between right and wrong, and continuously explain to them that respecting national symbols and personalities is also important.

Zia Ullah

Rawalpindi

COURIER SERVICE: I recently used Pakistan Post to dispatch a parcel and was surprised to see that its charges are three to four times lower than those of private courier companies. This makes it a very economical option for the public. However, deliveries through Pakistan Post often take longer than most private services. In today’s fast-growing e-commerce environment, timely delivery is crucial. If Pakistan Post manages to reduce its delivery time, many businesses and individuals may prefer using its services.

Fahad Tahir

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026