Online fuel subsidy portal shuts down due to ‘hacking attempts’ in Karachi

• Excise minister says system restored after being secured

• 3,000 bikers applied for Rs2,000 each subsidy; amount transferred to 1,500 individuals via their Sindh Bank accounts

• Sharjeel, Chawla announce seizure of half tonne of crystal meth in joint operation at sea

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said on Tuesday that the online fuel subsidy system for motorcyclists was “temporarily shut down due to repeated hacking attempts”.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had on Monday launched a portal for registered motorcyclists to avail a Rs2,000 each fuel subsidy by entering their computerised national identity card (CNIC) and bank account details at (taxportal.excise.gos.pk) after which they receive an automated confirmation.

However, thousands of motorcyclists, who had tried to log onto the portal for hours, complained that they could not get themselves registered because it was not available for hours.

On Tuesday, responding to questions regarding motorcycle registration under the Peoples Motorcycle Fuel Subsidy Programme at a press conference, the excise minister confirmed the hacking attempts but declared that the system was restored after being secured.

He said so far 15,000 people have registered their motorcycles, 3,000 successfully applied for the fuel subsidy while Rs 2,000 each has been transferred to 1,500 individuals through their Sindh Bank accounts.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 6.7 million motorcycles are registered in Sindh and their owners will receive Rs 2,000 each per month.

500kg crystal meth seized

Earlier, Ministers Memon and Chawla announced that over 500 kilograms of crystal meth and 3,000 bottles of foreign liquor were seized in a joint operation at the Arabian sea.

Mr Memon said that the Naval Intelligence had recently shared information about the attempt of drug smuggling in Arabia Sea with the excise department and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

Minister Chawala said that the joint operation was conducted by the Excise and Narcotics Control Wing, Naval Intelligence and the PMSA. “During the operation, 500 kg of crystal meth and 3,000 bottles of foreign whiskey worth billions of rupees were seized,” he added.

“This operation is a clear example of effective joint action against organised drug trafficking networks,” he added.

Mr Chawla said that investigations had been initiated to identify local facilitators, financial supporters and other members of the drug trafficking network.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister Memon said that the Sindh government decided to provide maximum relief to the people and announced a package of Rs35 billion.

He added that priority in the relief package was given to poor farmers. Using data from the Benazir Hari Card, all farmers owning less than 25 acres of land were given relief at the rate of Rs1,500 per acre, and the transfer of funds through Sindh Bank has also started, he added.

He added that another subsidy has been provided by the Sindh government for those traveling on public transport.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026