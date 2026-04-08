Robbers shoot man, snatch Rs300,000 in Karachi

KARACHI: Robbers shot at and wounded a young man and walked off with Rs300,000 in the Landhi area on Tuesday, police said.

Awami Colony SHO Adnan Bukhari said Junaid Ashique, 30, withdrew Rs300,000 from a bank in Gulshan-e-Millat.

As soon as he came out from the bank, two armed robbers riding a motorbike emerged there, held him at gunpoint and demanded the cash.

He said when he put up resistance, the robbers fired at him and rode away with the looted cash.

Bukhari sustained a bullet wound in the leg and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026