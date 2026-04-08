SSGC ordered to pay Rs30m to heirs of couple killed in gas explosion

KARACHI: A civil court has directed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to pay Rs30 million in compensation to the children of a couple who died in a gas leak explosion in their Orangi Town home in 2022.

Plaintiff Aliza, daughter of the deceased couple, had filed two identical lawsuits through her counsel, Usman Farooq, before Senior Civil Judge (West) Salman Amjad Siddique under the Fatal Accidents Act, 1855, against defendant SSGC over the deaths of her parents due to their negligence.

According to Advocate Usman, a gas leakage in October 2022 at the plaintiff’s house in Millat Colony resulted in a “massive explosion”. He added that the plaintiff, along with her parents and siblings, was present at home at the time of the incident.

The counsel submitted that the explosion occurred when the plaintiff’s mother went to the kitchen to prepare food and a fire engulfed the house, causing severe burn injuries to the plaintiff and her parents who later died.

Court warns of coercive measures if gas utility fails to pay compensation in a month

He submitted that prior complaints regarding the gas leakage had been made to the SSGC, but they took no effective action.

After examining the evidence, the court directed the SSGC to pay Rs30m in compensation to the legal heirs of the couple within one month and warned of coercive measures in case of non-compliance.

The judge wrote in the verdict: “First of all, the magnitude of the incident had clearly wrecked the havoc to the grieving family and the gravity of the aftershocks of the same incident after the brutal mishap resulting in the untimely death of the deceased will be felt by the bereaved family for the rest of their lives.

“Unfortunately, the nightmare of the incident which had also caused injuries to the other surviving family members with the other incidental damage in the house will horrendously resonate with entire family throughout their lives.

“The concept of the damages warrants the ascertainment of the damages in the holistic manner in consideration of the severed life expectancy of the deceased along with agonizing impact of the death on the deceased family which can be remedied through the award of just damages to uphold the cause of justice,” the court remarked.

The court ruled that besides supply of gas the primary responsibility of the SSGC was to ensure “regulation of the safeguards from the hazardous and noxious emanation of the gas from the constant leakage”.

The judge pointed to the failure of the SSGC observed that in the present case the utility had failed to “vigilantly avert and pre-empt the incident of such nature which was potentially imminent due to the breakout of the leakage”.

“… it is conclusively clear that the incident had occurred due to combustible substance which had ignited through the pervasive gas leakage rampant under the house which was evidently negligence act of the defendant which had failed to take timely measure for neutralizing the gas leakage which again was sole responsibility of the SSGC,” the court ruled.

On its part, the SSGC had denied before the court the plaintiff’s claims and raised objections to the maintainability of the lawsuit.

It contended that the plaintiff was not a consumer of the gas company and that no gas connection had been provided at the plaintiff’s house, arguing that the claim of gas leakage was therefore not maintainable.

However, the court rejected the defendant submission and noted: “Evidently from the excerpts of the cross-examination of the representative of the defendant, it has been noted that the representative has admitted that the SSGC looks after the leakage under the transmission. Even the representative has admitted that no reply was even communicated to the plaintiff when they sought the incident report. The representative has also admitted that in lieu of the service, they also provide the bill for the same,” the verdict said.

The court noted that while the SSGC representative claimed in his affidavit that there was no evidence of a gas connection in the house of the plaintiff, the same representative conceded during cross-examination that the bill submitted by the plaintiff showed that the bill was issued by the SSGC.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026