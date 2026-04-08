E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Mayor lays foundation stone of Sakhi Hassan road project

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Mayor Murtaza Wahab is being briefed on the project.—PPI
Mayor Murtaza Wahab is being briefed on the project.—PPI
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KARACHI: City Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a development project for the improvement and rehabilitation of Sakhi Hassan Road in North Nazimabad, calling it another step in the city’s ongoing infrastructure upgrade.

Speaking at the ceremony, the mayor said the project is part of a broader initiative involving the construction and rehabilitation of 26 roads/streets across Karachi.

He said that development work worth Rs68 billion is currently underway to improve the city’s infrastructure and ease long-standing urban challenges.

The mayor said that several projects, including Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan, have already been completed, while work continues on key arteries such as Sher Shah Suri Road.

He also highlighted the importance of the Shahrah-i-Bhutto project, being constructed from Qayyumabad to Kathore in Gadap Town, saying it would play a vital role in improving Karachi’s traffic flow.

Providing details of the Sakhi Hassan Road project, he said it would cost approximately Rs140 million and include road rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, and other essential civic improvements.

The road will be converted into a modern dual carriageway, stretching about 0.883 kilometres with a width of 30 feet. A drainage line of the same length will also be repaired to ensure proper rainwater disposal.

He said that in the past, rainwater flowing from nearby hilly areas caused significant problems for the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard and surrounding localities, including Shadman.

The new drainage system, he said, would help resolve these issues and provide relief to residents.

Mr Wahab said that when he assumed office, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) faced serious challenges, but development work is now progressing steadily despite constraints.

He added that development activities are being expanded to improve travel facilities and civic infrastructure.

He also referred to recent visits by the Sindh chief minister to various areas, including Shah Faisal Colony and Azeempura Flyover, as part of ongoing efforts to monitor development projects.

Criticising political opponents, the mayor said that Jamaat-i-Islami was engaging in criticism for political gains, while the Pakistan Peoples Party remained focused on practical steps to address Karachi’s problems.

He reiterated that providing better facilities to citizens is the responsibility of the KMC and pledged to complete all ongoing mega projects at the earliest to bring relief to the people of Karachi.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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