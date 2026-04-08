Training on treatment for dog-bite patients concludes

KARACHI: A total of 22 healthcare providers from 10 hospitals completed their five-day training on dog-bite treatment on Tuesday, as part of the recently launched Safe Sindh Rabies Programme.

The programme is a collaborative initiative between the provincial government and the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN).

It aims to build a robust and coordinated system to achieve zero death from rabies by following the Surveillance, Awareness, Free Immunoprophylaxis and Emergency Response (SAFE) framework.

The first batch of training of master trainers was conducted simultaneously at the Rabies Prevention and Training Center, Indus University Hospital Karachi, and Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro Civil Hospital, Badin.

Healthcare providers from 10 hospitals receive training in wound classification, risk factor analysis and vaccine administration

Over the course of five days, the training brought together 22 healthcare professionals from 10 hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, combining strong theoretical foundations with intensive hands-on clinical practice.

The programme began with sessions, including opening remarks by IHHN President Dr Abdul Bari Khan, who emphasised the urgent need for a system-based approach to tackle rabies — a preventable yet fatal disease.

This was followed by an expert-led session by Dr Naseem Salahuddin, who shared insights on the current rabies situation in Pakistan and guided participants on standardised protocols for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), setting the stage for a structured learning journey.

The training was led by Muhammad Aftab Gohar, Manager, Rabies Prevention and Training Center, Indus University Hospital Karachi, who served as the technical lead on rabies prevention.

During the course of training, participants received hands-on training at both training sites in Karachi and Badin.

They were trained in wound classification and its care, patient assessment, risk factor analysis and the administration of anti-rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin.

Equal emphasis was placed on proper documentation and patient counselling to ensure complete and quality patient care.

As the training progressed, participants were also engaged in real-life clinical scenarios, strengthening their decision-making and practical skills under expert supervision.

“These trained professionals are now equipped not only to deliver quality clinical care but also to cascade their knowledge and skills to healthcare workers across more than 278 health facilities for rabies and PEP management in Sindh,” a spokesperson of IHNN said.

The programme represented a critical step towards building a sustainable and scalable model for rabies prevention, he added.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026