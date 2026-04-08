E-Paper | July 14, 2026

‘Knowledge is no longer limited to a few countries’

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KARACHI: Former federal minister Dr Atta-ur-Rahman has said modern technology has brought a revolution in the world as easy access to knowledge on the internet has given people new opportunities to learn, carry out research and achieve personal and national progress.

“Knowledge is no longer limited to a few countries, as it is widely available online,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the International Children’s Health Conference.

The event was organised by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) at a local hotel.

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman said technology is advancing rapidly in every field, and in the coming decades the world may become entirely different and more advanced.

“Medical research is making remarkable progress. New chips are being developed to treat brain diseases such as Parkinson’s. Humans may soon operate machines through their minds. The impact of artificial intelligence is already visible. Advances are also taking place in computing, chemical sciences, biology and other fields of engineering,” he said.

He added that these fields offer great opportunities for the younger generation.

He stressed the need for modern universities and trained teachers. He also said that success depends on hard work, honesty, and a strong desire to learn.

Earlier, in her welcome address, HFP President Sadia Rashid said that science helps understand nature and protect people from hidden dangers such as germs.

She noted that this vision was inspired by Hakim Mohammed Said, who believed that children should learn not only from books but also through practical platforms. She emphasised that mastering science is essential for a bright future.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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