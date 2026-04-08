SSC-I & II exams under Hyderabad, Larkana boards begin

HYDERABAD: The annual exams for Class-IX and X began under the aegis of the Hyderabad and Larkana education boards on Tuesday.

A total of 161,000 students are appearing in the exams conducted by the Hyderabad board.

The Class-X exams are being held in the morning shift while those for Class-IX in the evening shift. There are 300 exam centres established across the Hyderabad BISE’s nine tagged districts, according to the board’s chairman, Shuja Mahesar, who has lately assumed the charge of his office.

Around Rs300-350 million would be incurred on holding of examinations, according to a safe estimate by the board authorities. The amount is around Rs60 million less than the expenditure incurred last year because some accessories had been curtailed in the tender for procurement.

Meanwhile, a total of 89 cases for impersonation and copying were reported during the exams from on Tuesday. Of them, 84 cases were reported in Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar and Thatta while five cases of impersonation were reported in Hyderabad, and Jamshoro.

The exams were also held across the jurisdiction of the Larkana Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Tuesday, APP adds.

On the first day, papers for Class-IX Physics and Class-X Biology were conducted across the district.

Larkana BISE Chairman Khalid Hussain Mahar, along with board’s other officers, visited various exam centres in Larkana city to review the arrangements.

He directed education officers to make proper arrangements to prevent cheating and to take strict action against those keeping mobile phones in the centres.

Speaking to the media, Mr Mahar said that a meeting was held with the Larkana commissioner on preventing cheating cases. They urged the commissioner to ensure the deployment of police personnel around the centres to maintain law and order.

At another meeting, superintendents were instructed to take strict action against those bearing mobile phones in the centres. Accordingly, action was taken in such cases at some centres.

According to officials, police could not be deployed at certain places. Such request to the commissioner would be repeated, they said.

Regarding power loadshedding during exams, a letter has been written to the utility concerned requesting that no loadshedding should be effected during the exam hours.

The BISE chairman said that the board has formed 14 vigilance teams to prevent cheating.

Additionally, teams comprising the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars have also been formed by the commissioner. These teams would visit exam centres to oversee the arrangements and address related issues.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026