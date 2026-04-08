Two women die as vehicle overturns

SUKKUR: Two women were killed when a speeding vehicle overturned near Sangi town in Sukkur district along the National Highway on Tuesday.

Officials at the Dubar police station said the accident took place at Kalar turning, adding that five other riders of the vehicle were injured, some of them critically, in the accident.

They identified the deceased women as Ms Hamida and Ms Fehmida. The family, belonging to the Nandwani community, was on its way to Haleji Sharif town in Pannu Aqil after leaving their home in Tangwani town of Kandhkot-Kashmore district, to attend a funeral.

The bodies and injured were transported to the Rohri Taluka Hospital from where the critically injured victims were referred to the Sukkur Civil Hospital.

Car-truck collision claims two lives

In another accident, a speeding car rammed into a truck near a bus terminal in Sukkur along Shikarpur Road on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rehmatullah and Najeebullah, both belonging to the Brohi tribe and residents of Quetta.

Tractor driver killed

A tractor driver, Dost Mohammad Bhayo, lost his life after his vehicle collided with a truck near Kandhkot along the Indus Highway on Tuesday.

The area police transported the body to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital and then handed it over to the heirs.

The truck was impounded for legal proceedings, they said.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026