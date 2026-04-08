Minister expresses displeasure with BSEK over admit card disaster

KARACHI: Universities and Boards Minister Mohammad Ismail Rahoo has shown his displeasure and concern over the Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s (BSEK) failure to ensure timely uploading and accessibility of admit cards of 9th and 10 grade students, which has caused serious inconvenience and uncertainty among students, their parents and educational institutions.

In a letter to the BSEK, the Minister for Universities and Boards wrote that the situation “clearly shows gross negligence, poor planning, weak management, lack of responsibility and inefficiency on the part of the concerned officers, especially the chairman of BSEK’s IT team”.

It was earlier mentioned by the BSEK chairman that their Controller of Examinations had refused to continue with his responsibilities on personal grounds just 10 days before the commencement of the annual exams and that his abrupt withdrawal at such a crucial time badly disrupted the exam arrangements.

Owning to the emergency situation, a makeshift arrangement had to be made and a new Controller of Examinations was appointed in order to ensure continuity of the examinations.

Seeks detailed report in three days

Meanwhile, there are stories circulating regarding large scale mismanagement, irregularities and corruption in assigning exam centres, which is damaging the BSEK’s reputation.

In view of all these things, the Minister for Universities and Boards, Mohammad Ismail Rahoo has directed the BSEK chairman to submit him a clear and detailed explanation in three days about why the admit cards were not uploaded on time and who are the people responsible for the mistakes which led to the delays.

In the meantime, with the exams starting on Friday, April 10, thousands of students have still not received the admit cards and were seen running from pillar to post also on Tuesday.

The exams were supposed to start on Tuesday if they had not been postponed until Friday.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026