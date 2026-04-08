SHC seeks Sindh govt’s reply on laptop scheme by 22nd

SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court has expressed its indignation over Sindh government’s ‘unsatisfactory response’ to the court’s query about existence of any official laptop distribution scheme.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amjad Ali Sahito and Justice Ali Haider Ada, expressed its dismay over the government’s failure to provide a satisfactory reply.

The court remarked: “The Chief Secretary of Sindh must clearly state whether the Sindh government has any scheme to provide laptops to students or not”.

The bench was seized with a petition, filed by a citizen, Sohail Memon, who contended that the Sindh government has so far distributed only around 5,000 laptops, Chromebooks and tablets among students while the number in Punjab was 500,000.

The bench appreciated distribution of laptops to deserving students, observing that it was a right of such students.

It observed that the petition filed in this regard was entirely consistent with the law and Constitution.

Adjourning the matter to April 22, the bench said: “We must be told clearly and explicitly whether the Sindh government will launch a laptop scheme or not”.

During the hearing, the court also sought details regarding the ongoing laptop scheme in Punjab which were provided by the petitioner.

Job seekers’ petition

The same bench heard a petition jointly filed by many candidates of PST (primary school teacher) and JEST (junior elementary school teacher) jobs. The candidates said they have passed the Sukkur IBA test with 40pc and above marks but were not being given their job offer letters.

During the proceedings, a formal response was submitted by District Education Officer (Secondary) Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah on behalf of the education secretary.

The court was informed that out of the total 131 petitioners, 44 candidates had been issued appointment orders, while 87 candidates still remained in queue.

The department maintained that although some candidates did meet the merit criteria, they could not be accommodated due to a lack of vacant positions within their respective union councils.

The hearing was attended by the DEO’s focal person at Khairpur Ashfaq Ahmed Pathan; and Kashif Ali Memon on behalf of the Sukkur director. The court adjourned the matter till May 7.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026