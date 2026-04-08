Ex-MNA Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani passes away

SUKKUR: Former MNA Mir Ahmed Nawaz— popularly known as Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani — passed away at his residence in Karachi on Monday night at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness.

The deceased is the father of PPP MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Mir Khalid Nawaz Jakhrani and Mir Azad Khan Jakhrani; and uncle of MPA Garhi Khero Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani.

Abdul Aziz Qureshi, the custodian of Dargha Bair Sharif, led the funeral prayer at the Hameedia High School ground, where several thousand political figures, officials of various departments, and members of the Jakhrani community, besides the bereaved family and their friends, were in attendance.

Mir Babul Jakhrani was laid to rest in the graveyard of Dadpur Jagir, Mirwah, in Jacobabad. Jacobabad city remained shut to mourn his death.

Born on March 21, 1943, Mir Babul entered active politics from the PPP platform in 1988 and became the MPA. Later in 1993, he was elected an MNA from Jacobabad.

He has left four sons — MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, the late Mir Farooq Khan Jakhrani, Mir Khalid Nawaz Jakhrani and Mir Azad Khan Jakhrani.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, mayors of Sukkur, Jacobabad, and other cities, as well as all PPP leaders, and those of other political parties and trade associations have condoled his demise.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026