E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Ex-MNA Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani passes away

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SUKKUR: Former MNA Mir Ahmed Nawaz— popularly known as Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani — passed away at his residence in Karachi on Monday night at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness.

The deceased is the father of PPP MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Mir Khalid Nawaz Jakhrani and Mir Azad Khan Jakhrani; and uncle of MPA Garhi Khero Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani.

Abdul Aziz Qureshi, the custodian of Dargha Bair Sharif, led the funeral prayer at the Hameedia High School ground, where several thousand political figures, officials of various departments, and members of the Jakhrani community, besides the bereaved family and their friends, were in attendance.

Mir Babul Jakhrani was laid to rest in the graveyard of Dadpur Jagir, Mirwah, in Jacobabad. Jacobabad city remained shut to mourn his death.

Born on March 21, 1943, Mir Babul entered active politics from the PPP platform in 1988 and became the MPA. Later in 1993, he was elected an MNA from Jacobabad.

He has left four sons — MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, the late Mir Farooq Khan Jakhrani, Mir Khalid Nawaz Jakhrani and Mir Azad Khan Jakhrani.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, mayors of Sukkur, Jacobabad, and other cities, as well as all PPP leaders, and those of other political parties and trade associations have condoled his demise.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe