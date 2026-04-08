Traders fear lockdown to aggravate their hardships

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Traders from Sharqi Circular Road and cantonment area expressed reservations over government’s lockdown decision during an emergency meeting, threatening that the move could further damage already fragile business activities in the district.

The meeting was held with Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed in the chair and was attended by a large number of traders including general secretary Muhammad Zeeshan, Haji Tahir Sharif, Amjad Karim, Rafiq Bhutta, Haji Ahmed Din, Haji Umar, Yaseen Awan, Waheed, Shafiq, Haji Abdul Rehman and Haji Khizar Hayat.

Participants discussed the prevailing economic situation and challenges faced by the business community, while voicing concern over the impact of the proposed lockdown.

Addressing the meeting, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed said Dera Ismail Khan was already a backward district where businesses were struggling and that a lockdown would aggravate the financial difficulties of traders.

He said small traders and daily wage earners would be the worst affected, adding that closure of markets would bring economic activity to a standstill. “Such a decision could push many households towards financial hardship,” he said.

The traders urged the government to review the lockdown decision and adopt an alternative strategy that would allow business activity to continue while ensuring public convenience.

They warned that if their concerns were not addressed, the trader community would stage protests, set up protest camps in the city and pursue all constitutional and legal avenues to safeguard their interests.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Tajiran Kiryana Association Paharpur expressed concern over the recent increase in petroleum prices, warning of a likely surge in inflation and higher costs of essential commodities.

The concerns were voiced during a meeting of the association held under the chairmanship of Nauman Khan Niazi.

Participants said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices would trigger a new wave of inflation, particularly affecting the transportation cost of food items. They warned that prices of essential commodities including rice and pulses were likely to increase further. The traders urged the district administration to convene a meeting of the price review committee at the earliest to reassess market rates in the light of new fuel prices.

They also pointed out that during Ramazan, the deputy commissioner had called a meeting to fix prices of essential items and suggested that a similar exercise be undertaken again to determine official rates after the latest increase in petroleum prices.

The association said that timely intervention by the administration could help stabilise prices and provide relief to both consumers and traders.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026