Mansehra traders warned of action over violation of smart lockdown

MANSEHRA: The district administration has warned traders of strict legal action if they fail to follow the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) to conserve energy.

“The government has issued a schedule for a smart lockdown to conserve energy owing to the ongoing regional situation, and you must follow it in letter and spirit,” the tehsildar of Oghi, Mohammad Riaz, told traders during his visit to markets and bazaars.

He said that no shops or markets would remain open after 8pm, while eateries, restaurants and hotels must close their operations by 10pm.

“Traders and hoteliers, who fail to follow the smart lockdown or SOPs set by the government to conserve energy, will face strict legal action, and their shops may also be sealed,” he added.

Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima also visited bazaars and markets and held meetings with traders’ representatives.

“During my visit, I found some shops and hotels open beyond the allowed timings and warned them to comply with SOPs. Strict legal action will be taken against violators in the future,” she said.

Meanwhile, the additional deputy commissioner, Usman Ali, held a meeting with representatives of traders and wedding halls at his office to seek their cooperation in implementing the smart lockdown imposed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to conserve energy as a result of American-Israeli war on Iran.

BAN: The district administration has imposed a complete ban on swimming, sports, boating and collection of timber from rivers, streams and nullahs across the district.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mian Behzad Adil on Tuesday said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had warned of a strong westerly weather system expected to affect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a likelihood of flash floods in Mansehra district

“In light of past incidents, people living near rivers, streams and nullahs in different parts of Mansehra have lost their lives while collecting firewood and timber. We are, therefore, imposing a ban on such activities across the district for the safety of residents,” the notification said.

The notification stated that sufficient grounds existed to impose a ban on swimming and the collection of wood and timber from rivers, including the Kunhar, Siren, and Indus and their tributaries, as well as streams and nullahs, with immediate effect.

“We have also banned all kinds of sports, adventure activities and unnecessary movement along riversides throughout the district until further notice,” it said.

The notification said that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026