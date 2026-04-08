E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Wapda establishes primary school in Chitral village

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CHITRAL: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has established a primary school at the Golen Gol hydropower station’s colony in Koghuzi village, Chitral.

The academic session formally commenced earlier this week, marking a significant step toward improving educational access in the region.

The school is designed to provide quality education and a supportive learning environment for both the children of Wapda employees and the local community.

Residents and local notables have lauded the initiative, expressing their gratitude to Wapda for setting up a modern educational facility in this remote area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former union nazim from the area and district president of PML-N advocate Abdul Wali Khan said that the school would play a vital role in fostering academic excellence and personal growth for the youth in the district.

Talking to the local media in Chitral Press Club here, he termed the project as ‘invaluable’ having far-reaching impact on socio-economic uplift, strategic community development and social justice in Koh union council.

He expressed the hope that the school would be upgraded to higher secondary level and degree level with the passage of time and the same level of standard would be ensured and maintained like the one in Tarbela and other project areas.

He expressed his gratitude to the prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, and the minister of energy for giving the gift of this school while work on the federal government-funded Danish school began in Saidabad last week.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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