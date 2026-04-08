Manzoor named Pakistan head coach; Ayaz, Qamar handed junior, U-18 roles

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Olympian Manzoor-ul-Hasan Senior, Ayaz Mahmood and Qamar Ibrahim were on Tuesday appoi­nted head coaches of Pakistan’s senior, junior and Under-18 hockey teams, respectively, by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The PHF also finalised members of the national selection committee, which will be headed by Olympian Samiullah.

Manzoor, a prominent member of Pakistan’s golden era of hockey during the 1970s and 1980s, represented the country as both a defender and midfielder. His appointment, along with the inclusion of former greats Samiullah, Islahuddin and Hasan Sardar in the federation’s setup, signals the return of experienced former players to key roles after a long gap.

However, adapting to the demands of modern-day hockey will remain a challenge for the former stalwarts.

Manzoor replaces Khawaja Junaid, who served as head coach for a single assignment — the World Cup qualifiers held in Egypt. Pakistan qualified for the 2026 World Cup after finishing runners-up in the event, but Junaid was not retained.

Speaking to Dawn, Manzoor said his primary objective was to guide Pakistan to qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.

“It is a difficult target to qualify for the Olympics, but every challenge today is tough and we have to focus fully on achieving it,” he said. “The Olympics remain the biggest sporting event in the world, and Pakistan’s absence from the Games for many years has been disappointing for the nation and the hockey community.”

He added that discussions with the new PHF management had been ongoing for several days before his appointment was finalised.

“Yes, I had been in negotiations with the new PHF management for the last few days, and today I was confirmed as head coach of the national senior team,” he said.

Born in 1952, Manzoor said improving Pakistan’s performance in the ongoing Pro League matches in Belgium and England until June would be the immediate target, followed by the 2026 World Cup in August — the team’s major assignment of the year.

Responding to a question about adapting to modern hockey rules, Manzoor said his coaching experience and continued involvement with the sport had kept him updated.

“I have been coaching at academy level and previously coached the national team in 1985 and 1991 when astroturf hockey was introduced. The basic rules of the game remain the same, and I am familiar with modern developments as I continue to run an Army hockey academy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ayaz and Qamar have also previously served the PHF in various capacities as selectors and coaches.

According to a PHF press release issued on Tuesday, Naeem Akhtar, Kashif Jawad, Mohammad Khalid, Atif Bashir and Nasir Ali have been inducted into the national selection committee.

The federation added that the head coaches of all three teams would also serve as members of the selection committee for their respective squads.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026