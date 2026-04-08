‘David Warner charged with drink-driving’

SYDNEY: Former Austra­lian opener and Karachi Kings captain David Warner has been charged with drink-driving in Australia after he was pulled over by police in Sydney during the weekend, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Warner, currently leading the HBL Pakistan Super League franchise, was allegedly driving a van that stopped and parked short of a random breath-testing site on Sunday.

Australia’s national broadcaster ABC reported that officers approached the vehicle and conducted a breath test, which returned a positive result. Warner was subsequently arrested and tak­en to a local police station, where he was charged with mid-range drink driving.

He is due to appear in court on May 7.

Police confirmed the incident in a statement but did not name Warner.

A Karachi Kings spokesperson told Dawn on Tuesday night that team plans would continue “as per schedule” despite the development.

Team director Haider Azhar had earlier said War­ner was expected to rejoin the Kings squad on Thursday after being granted leave for “personal reasons.”

He added that Warner had informed the franchise in advance about taking a short break during a gap in PSL fixtures and had confirmed his availability for the match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Warner, 39, retired from international cricket in 2024 after scoring 8,786 runs in 112 Tests but continues to play franchise Twenty20 cricket around the world.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026