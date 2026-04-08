E-Paper | July 14, 2026

PCB announces trials for women’s talent hunt

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced trials for Under-19 and Emerging women cricketers in nine cities from April 14 to May 1 as part of its talent hunt programme.

The U-19 category is open to players born on or after Sept 1, 2007, with a minimum age requirement of 12 years, while there is no age restriction for the Emerging category.

Players selected through the trials will enter a structured development pathway in preparation for upcoming domestic and international assignments, details of which will be announced later.

Former Pakistan women’s cricketer Batool Fatima and former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, both members of the national women’s selection committee, will supervise the trials across all nine cities with assistance from regional coaches.

Participants have been instructed to bring a B-form, Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) or a Nadra-issued birth certificate for age verification.

Trials schedule:

April 14: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
April 15: LCCA Ground, Lahore
April 16: Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar
April 17: Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad
April 21: Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan
April 23: Women Sports Stadium, Bahawalpur
April 27: Bugti Stadium, Quetta
April 30: Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi
May 1: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe