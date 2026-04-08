PCB announces trials for women’s talent hunt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced trials for Under-19 and Emerging women cricketers in nine cities from April 14 to May 1 as part of its talent hunt programme.

The U-19 category is open to players born on or after Sept 1, 2007, with a minimum age requirement of 12 years, while there is no age restriction for the Emerging category.

Players selected through the trials will enter a structured development pathway in preparation for upcoming domestic and international assignments, details of which will be announced later.

Former Pakistan women’s cricketer Batool Fatima and former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, both members of the national women’s selection committee, will supervise the trials across all nine cities with assistance from regional coaches.

Participants have been instructed to bring a B-form, Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) or a Nadra-issued birth certificate for age verification.

Trials schedule:

April 14: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

April 15: LCCA Ground, Lahore

April 16: Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

April 17: Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad

April 21: Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan

April 23: Women Sports Stadium, Bahawalpur

April 27: Bugti Stadium, Quetta

April 30: Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi

May 1: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026