E-Paper | July 14, 2026

High-flying Villarreal stumble at Girona

AFP Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source
GIRONA’S Vitor Reis (bottom) vies for the ball with Georges Mikautadze of Villarreal during their La Liga match at the Montilivi Stadium.—AFP
GIRONA’S Vitor Reis (bottom) vies for the ball with Georges Mikautadze of Villarreal during their La Liga match at the Montilivi Stadium.—AFP

GIRONA: Villarreal slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Girona on Monday in La Liga, failing to capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s loss against leaders Barcelona.

Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side, third, were underwhelming and went down to an own goal from Pau Navarro just before the break.

Villarreal are one point ahead of Atletico, fourth, who were beaten 2-1 on Saturday by the champions.

However with Real Betis trailing Atletico by 12 points with eight matches remaining, both Villar­real and the Rojiblancos have a strong hold on their top four places for Champions League qualification.

Villarreal defender Renato Veiga and striker Gerard Moreno went to speak to some of their frustrated fans at the end.

“They weren’t happy, just like us,” Yellow Submarine skipper Moreno told DAZN. “We didn’t manage to get a shot on target, so it’s normal they are unhappy.”

Girona had the better of the first half, breaking the deadlock in stoppage time.

Navarro accidentally prodded Arnau Martinez’s cross into his own net to give the hosts the lead at their Montilivi stadium.

Villarreal failed to threaten consistently in the second half and Girona held on comfortably to move 12th, eight points above the relegation zone.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe