Bangladesh’s Tamim to lead interim cricket board

DHAKA: Bangladesh has dissolved its cricket board citing “gross irregularities” in an election last year, and appointed an interim leadership headed by ex-captain Tamim Iqbal, the Natio­n­al Sports Council said Tuesday.

Cricket and politics go hand-in-hand in Bangladesh, and the sport was hit by the turmoil that wracked the country after a 2024 uprising ousted longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina. A new government was elected in February.

“An independent committee under the National Sports Council has found gross irregularities in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election held in 2025,” Aminul Ehsan, director of sports at the government body, told reporters on Tuesday.

The committee said that a “significant number of irregularities took place” during the BCB election in October, which was won by former national captain Aminul Islam Bulbul.

The country’s first Test centurion who captained Bangladesh in their first World Cup appearance in 1999 had taken over as temporary BCB president in March 2025, and was then elected unopposed for a four-year term in October.

But Ehsan said a letter had been sent to the International Cricket Council “stating that a decision has been made to dissolve the BCB committee”.

An 11-member ad hoc committee led by Tamim is required to hold an election within three mo­n­ths, the sports council official said.

Tamim scored more than 15,000 runs for Bangladesh in a career spanning 15 years, and remains the only Bangladeshi to score hundreds in all formats of international cricket.

The decision to dissolve the board comes ahead of a “goodwill visit” to India by Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rah­m­an to rebuild frosty diplomatic relations.

Cricket, a sport beloved by both nations, added to bitter divisions after Bangladesh refused to take part in the World Cup in India in February, citing security concerns.

Dhaka made that decision after Bangladesh fast bowler Musta­fizur Rahman was told to leave his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, sparked by online outrage by right-wing Indian Hindus.

They had invoked alleged attacks on a fellow Hindu community in Muslim-majority Bangladesh. Dhaka said the scale of the violence was exaggerated.

Bulbul was at the forefront of Bangladesh’s decision not to play, saying at the time that “the dignity and security” of the country’s cricketers was the board’s priority.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026