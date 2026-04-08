‘Costly fuel may help achieve 30pc EVs target’

KARACHI: Policy­makers, industry leaders, academics and climate experts have said that inadequate infrastructure, policy inconsistencies and financial constraints are some of the key challenges hindering the shift to green mobility.

During the Grow Green Network (GGN) Annual Assembly 2026, organised by Indus Consortium and Grow Green Network with support from Sustain X Partners, held on Tuesday, the Director of the LUMS Energy Institute, Prof Naveed Arshad outlined the vision behind Pakis­tan’s New Energy Vehicle Policy, stressing the importance of clear targets and long-term commitment.

“Rising fuel prices following geopolitical tensions could make the policy’s target of achieving 30 per cent electric vehicles by 2030 more attainable,” he noted.

According to a press release, Pakistan Associa­tion of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufac­turers (PAAPAM) Vice-Chairman Shuja-ul-Haq Siddiqui described the auto parts industry as under pressure, with firms struggling to adapt to electric-vehicle technologies due to limited technical capacity and uncertain demand.

Pointing gaps in policy support, particularly incen­tives for localisation and implementation, he said “electric vehicles are still within the reach of the elite class, and there is a need for more localisation and incentives.” Managing Director, Sindh Mass Transit Autho­rity, Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, outlined the Sindh government’s ongoing and planned initiatives related to electric vehicles and the Karachi Circular Railway.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026