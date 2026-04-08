ADB to support solar shift to battery storage

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is expected to provide financial and technical support for the transition of solar power to battery energy storage systems, along with integra­ted planning, digitisation and data governance in Pakistan’s power sector.

This was indicated on Tuesday during a meeting between an ADB delegation and the Power Division ahead of the upcoming visit of the bank’s vice president to Pakistan later this month.

“ADB is conducting studies on the impact of rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems in the power sector,” said Emma Xiaoqin Fan, country director of the Manila-­based lending agency, as quoted by the Power Division after her meeting with Power Minis­ter Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

The meeting discussed ongoing reforms and future cooperation in the power sector, the Power Division said.

He said Pakistan’s power sector had recently shown strong resilience despite global energy challenges, attributing this stability to increased use of indigenous resources, including local coal, hydel and solar energy. He said the government was focused on increasing the share of indigenous fuels in power generation to keep electricity prices affordable.

Ms Fan acknowledged the government’s proactive measures and noted that these efforts had significantly improved the overall resilience of the national economy. She said the ADB was interested in taking a deeper look at the energy sector’s requirements and supporting new initiatives such as digitisation, integrated planning, data governance, privatisation and institutional governance in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026