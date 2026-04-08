Punjab’s 295km road project under fire

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee on Tuesday questioned the Rs465 billion financing for the 295-km Lahore-Bahawalnagar Motorway project from the federal budget, despite it being entirely located in Punjab province, and raised concerns over its feasibility through a public-private partnership.

The project cost has already surged by more than 75pc from Rs264bn cleared in July 2023. The project raised eyebrows in January this year when the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) silently recommended it to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for formal approval and implementation through the federal Public Sector Development Progra­m­me (PSDP). It was very rare for the Planning Commission not to make public the CDWP meeting that considered the project or its recommendations to Ecnec for project approval.

This secrecy drew the attention of the provincial governments, resulting in a formal Calling Attention Notice by former PPP finance minister Syed Naveed Qamar in the national assembly. The speaker of the national assembly referred the matter to the standing committee on planning and development for a detailed examination.

The standing committee meeting, presided over by Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani, took up the calling attention notice.

NA committee questions Rs465bn federal funding

Officials of the planning ministry updated the current status of the project, including completion timelines and financing arrangements in place, but the members of the national assembly expressed reservations regarding the viability of the Public-Private Partnership model and the feasibility of achieving project targets in the prevailing economic conditions marked by fiscal constraints and inflation.

Given the project’s enormity and the federal-provincial financial balance, the committee decided to form a subcommittee to examine the project in depth and submit a report to the standing committee at the earliest.

The committee also reviewed the status of the N-5 National High­way, which remained incomplete to date. The ministry informed the committee that the delay was primarily due to ongoing litigation. The committee ordered the submission of a comprehensive report on the matter. Moreover, the need for special development projects in Dera Ismail Khan was emphasised, noting that large-scale infrastructure initiatives cannot be effectively undertaken by provincial governments alone.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026