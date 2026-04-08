E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Speedy NTC reform

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern over National Tariff Commission (NTC) delays in case processing aimed at protecting local industries from cheaper imports, stating that such delays were unacceptable.

The direction came from the premier while chairing a meeting to review ongoing reform measures aimed at improving the NTC’s performance, with an emphasis on aligning the body with international standards and enhancing its role in promoting industry and investment.

An official announcement said that the prime minister has ordered the development of a system to ensure the timely disposal of all cases seeking additional tariffs to protect local industries from cheaper imports.

The premier also directed that external experts be engaged to provide practical guidance on the implementation of NTC reform. He said that restructuring the commission was essential to ensure its effective functioning, noting that a more responsive and efficient institution was necessary to support industrial growth and attract investment. He directed that legal and administrative challenges facing the commission be addressed through a coordinated strategy focused on trade facilitation and economic expansion.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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