Visas issued to 2,800 Indian Sikhs for Baisakhi festivities

LAHORE: Pakistan has issued 2,800 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the Baisakhi festival beginning on April 10.

“On the occasion of Baisakhi and the 327th Khalsa Janamdin celebrations, Pakistan has issued more than 2,800 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India,” the Evacuee Trust Pro­perty Board (ETPB) said.

A meeting was held at the Punjab home department on Tuesday to finalise security and hospitality arrangements for pilgrims arriving from India and other parts of the world.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi and Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The forum was informed that over 2,800 Sikhs from India had been issued visas by the Pakistan High Commission for the Bai­sakhi celebrations and were scheduled to arrive via the Wagah border on April 10.

The main ceremony will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasanabdal.

Mr Rafique emphasised that the security of Sikh pilgrims was the government’s top priority, directing all district authorities to ensure comprehensive security and the provision of all necessary facilities.

ETPB Additional Sec­retary (Shrines) Nasir Mushtaq told the meeting that all arrangements had been finalised, including comfortable accommodation in well-decorated marquees, quality bedding, clean drinking water, air conditioning, and proper washroom facilities at gurdwaras.

He added that foolproof security arrangements would be implemented at all religious sites, supported by intelligence-based ope­rations, strict monitoring, CCTV cameras, and temporary security installations.

Baisakhi is celebrated on the first day of the month of Baisakh and marks the beginning of the harvest season.

India had barred its citizens from travelling to Pakistan following armed clashes in May last year.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026