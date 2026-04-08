E-Paper | July 14, 2026

KKH reopened as Diamer protesters end sit-in after talks

Jamil Nagri Published
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GILGIT: People affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project called off on Tuesday morning their sit-in that had blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in the Thore area of Diamer, reopening the road for traffic after successful negotiations with the district administration.

The protesters were staging sit-ins in Chilas and Thore, demanding implementation of a 2025 agreement between the government and dam-affected people, alleging that not a single clause had been enforced so far.

Police said on Tuesday that passengers and vehicles stranded since Sunday began moving towards their destinations from both sides following the restoration of traffic on the KKH.

Maulana Hazratullah, the chief organiser of the protest, said that after prolonged negotiations with government representatives and the district administration, a timeframe had been agreed upon for the implementation of the 2025 agreement.

He expressed hope that the agreement would now be implemented.

Hundreds of passengers, including tourists and patients, were stranded as multiple rounds of negotiations with the administration and the Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker government failed, with protesters refusing to reopen the road.

Organisers said the final round of talks early Tuesday proved successful, prompting protesters to end the sit-in and reopen the highway.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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