Medical, dental students affected by war can get transferred to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to hold the National Examination Board (NEB) assessment next month, enabling those in the region and elsewhere affected by the Israel-Iran war to transfer to medical and dental colleges in Pakistan.

“Although students from across the globe may appear in the exam, it provides an excellent opportunity for those who have been stranded and wish to return to Pakistan without losing academic time,” PMDC President Dr Rizwan Taj told Dawn.

He explained that Pakistani students enrolled in foreign medical or dental institutions who have completed two years of study and reached at least the third year are eligible to take the NEB.

“Passing the exam is mandatory for transfer and admission into Pakistani institutions for the upcoming academic year,” he said.

PMDC schedules exam for May to facilitate transfer

According to a statement issued by the PMDC, the NEB examination will be held on May 16.

“The examination will take place in Rawalpindi. The portal for student registration will be live from April 9 to 24. All eligible candidates are advised to complete their registration within the stipulated time frame once the portal becomes active,” it added.

The PMDC conducts the NEB twice a year to assess the knowledge, clinical skills, and professional competence of students who have partially completed their medical or dental education abroad and seek transfer or admission in Pakistan. The exam will be computer-based and comprise multiple-choice questions.

“This is also an opportunity for students currently pursuing their medical and dental education in Iran to appear in the examination. Such candidates are advised to complete the required codal formalities and ensure timely registration with PMDC,” the statement said.

Caution advised

The council advised students and parents considering admission to foreign medical and dental colleges to exercise caution, emphasising that the safety and well-being of students remain paramount and that security concerns and long-term academic prospects must be carefully assessed.

“Detailed information regarding the examination schedule, syllabus, and examination centre is available on the official PMDC website. Candi­dates are encouraged to regularly check official announcements for up­­dates or changes,” the statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026