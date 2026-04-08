E-Paper | July 14, 2026

National Party demands reopening of bank branches in Noshki

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
National Party (NP) president Dr Abdul Malik Baloch alleged that the rulers had destroyed Balochistan, particularly the border areas of the province, economically and politically. — Dawn/File
National Party (NP) president Dr Abdul Malik Baloch alleged that the rulers had destroyed Balochistan, particularly the border areas of the province, economically and politically. — Dawn/File
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QUETTA: Expressing concern over prolonged closure of bank branches in Noshki area, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch demanded their immediate reopening to end continued suffering and inconvenience of the masses.

In a letter sent to the National Bank of Pakistan president and heads of private banks, Dr Baloch urged them to reopen all branches of the banks on emergency basis in Noshki area. Branches of NBP and private banks have been shut in Noshki area since February attack by militants on these branches. In the attack, the militants set fire to all branches of the banks.

Buildings of NBP and other private banks suffered extensive damage in the attack and since then, all bank services are suspended in the area, causing great difficulties to the people.

“Due to this disruption, the local people, especially government employees, pensioners, and the business community, has been facing serious difficulties,” Dr Baloch said.

He said because of this situation, people are being forced to travel long and difficult distances to Dalbandin, Kharan and Quetta to collect salaries and carry out routine financial transactions which caused both loss of time and an additional financial burden.

He demanded immediate reopening of all bank branches.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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