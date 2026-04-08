French citizens leave Iran after four years in detention

PARIS: Two French nationals left Iran on Tuesday after spending nearly four years in a prison on espionage charges.

Cecile Kohler, 41, and Jacques Paris, 72, had been under house arrest at the French embassy in Tehran ever since they were freed in November, with their fate even more uncertain after US-Israeli strikes on Iran started on Feb 28.

“Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris are free and on their way to France, after three and a half years in detention in Iran,” the French president wrote on X.

A French foreign ministry source said the couple left Iran at dawn Tuesday in a diplomatic convoy with the French ambassador and “are currently in Azerbaijan”.

The pair are set to return to France on Wednesday after spending the evening in the Azeri capital Baku, according to the same source.

They were the last two French nationals being held in Iran.

In a separate case, Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari remains in France, her lawyer Nabil Boudi said, despite previous suggestions from Tehran that she could be exchanged for Kohler and Paris in a possible prisoner swap.

Esfandiari was sentenced by a French court in February to one year in prison for “justifying terrorism” in comments she made on social media.

But her house arrest order was lifted following the French couple’s departure from Iran, her lawyer said.

A source from Macron’s office said Esfandiari was a “separate case”, noting she had lodged an appeal.

The French government has never confirmed the existence of a potential exchange deal.

Kohler and Paris -- both teachers, although Paris is retired -- were arrested in May 2022 at the end of a trip to Iran that their families say was purely touristic in nature.

An Iranian court in October sentenced them to jail on espionage charges their families say were fabricated.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026