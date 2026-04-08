Croatia declared landmine-free 30 years after war

SISAK: Davorin Cetin was cleaning a yard in a Croatian village when a landmine exploded metres away, leaving him badly injured and killing a close friend instantly.

It took him two decades and more than a dozen operations before he felt safe stepping on grass again, haunted by what might lie beneath. Croatia finally declared it was mine-free earlier this year, lifting a threat that had lingered for its people since its four-year war of independence began in 1991.

“That danger is gone. We can walk freely in our country,” said Cetin, who was left severely disabled by the explosion. But the toll was terrible. Over 200 people were killed by landmines and around 400 more injured.

It took Croatia 30 years to remove over 107,000 landmines and 470,000 unexploded ordnance at a cost of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) left after the conflict as the former Yugoslavia collapsed. Yet for hundreds of landmine survivors and the families of victims, the legacy remains.

The landmine that forever changed the Pievac family was laid just a short walk from their home in the village of Brodjani, near the central town of Karlovac.

Months after fighting had ended, the young family was walking along a path when a falling branch triggered a blast that killed Juraj Pievac’s brother, fatally wounded his wife and disabled him for life. His daughter miraculously escaped unharmed.

“It hit three of us, standing just a few metres apart,” Pievac said. His family was among the Croats who fled the farming village when Belgrade-backed Serb rebels seized the area in 1991. When fighting ended, the community slowly returned to rebuild the war-ravaged village — waiting for them were deadly explosives hidden in homes and littering the surrounding land. “It was a struggle. Somehow we made it through, but a deep pain remains,” the 70-year-old grandfather said, after spending two years on crutches and undergoing lengthy rehabilitation for his arm and leg injuries.“However, the memories return, especially when I wake up at night,” he said through tears while looking at a wedding photo of his wife.

She was 36 when she died. He has since returned to his farm and now shares the renovated home with his son’s family.

“What we had is gone and can never be brought back. I did what I could to keep our farm going.”

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026