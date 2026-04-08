Three civilians killed in strike on southern Iraq

BAGHDAD/DAMASCUS: A strike in Iraq’s southern province of Basra on Tuesday killed at least three civilians, a provincial councillor and a security official said.

Thaer al-Salhi, a member of Basra’s provincial council, said “a house in the city of Khor al-Zubair was struck by what eyewitnesses said was a jet”, adding that “neighbours said the house was inhabited by five people, but until now only three bodies have been retrieved”.

Salhi added that search operations were ongoing, while a security official confirmed the initial toll.

US journalist to be freed

Iraq’s powerful Kataeb Hezbollah armed group announced on Tuesday that it would release US journalist Shelly Kittleson, a week after she was kidnapped in Baghdad.

“In recognition of the national stances of the outgoing prime minister, we have decided to release the American defendant Shelly Kittleson, on the condition that she leaves the country immediately,” Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, a security official in the Iran-backed group, said in a brief statement.

Drones from Iraq target US base in Syria

He added that this was an exceptional gesture that would “not be repeated again in the coming days, as we are in a state of war launched by the Zionist-American enemy against Islam, and in such cases many considerations are discarded”.

A senior Iraqi security official had said that authorities arrested a member of a pro-Iran group believed to be connected to the abduction of an American journalist.

Washington said the suspect was thought to be linked to Kataeb Hezbollah, which is blacklisted by the United States.

The State Department had not named Kittleson, but she was identified by media advocacy groups and one of the news outlets she worked for.

Baghdad was once notorious for kidnappings and attempted abductions, but they have decreased as the security situation in Iraq improved in recent years.

Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped in Baghdad in 2023 and was held for two years until her release last year.

US base attack

A Syrian military source said on Tuesday that an overnight drone attack originating from Iraq targeted an area in the country’s northeast home to a base hosting US forces.

“The area housing the Qasrak base was targeted with four drones,” the source said, requesting anonymity and referring to a location in Hasakeh province. The United States for years has led a military coalition fighting the militant Islamic State group in Syria, though US forces have withdrawn from some bases in the country in recent months.

The source said the coalition intercepted three of the drones, while the fourth “fell in an open area in the vicinity of the base”, adding that they were launched from Iraq.

Iraq has been pulled into the war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and which has since engulfed much of the Middle East.

Pro-Tehran Iraqi groups have claimed responsibility for attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

On March 30, Syria’s military said a large-scale drone attack targeted its bases near the border with Iraq, the biggest such incident since the start of the Middle East war.

A day earlier, assistant defence minister for eastern Syria, Sipan Hamo, said four drones from Iraq attacked the Qasrak base but were intercepted. It was not immediately clear who had launched that attack.

Also late last month, Syria’s army said it repelled another drone attack from Iraq targeting southeast Syria’s Al-Tanf base which used to house US forces.

Since the war erupted, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said he is working to keep his country out of any conflict.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026