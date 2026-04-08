E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Rapper Kanye West refused entry to UK for being ‘antisemitic’

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LONDON: Britain has blocked US rapper Kanye West from travelling to the country to headline London’s Wireless Festival in July over his past antisemitic comments and celebration of Nazism.

Organiser Festival Republic said his permission to enter and perform in Britain had been withdrawn on Tuesday and the three-day event had been cancelled and refunds would be issued to all ticket holders.

The decision followed mounting pressure on the government after Kanye West, now known as Ye, was named a headline act on April 1.

Several major companies withdrew sponsorship, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the artist should never have been invited.

“We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values,” Starmer said. Authorities said Ye was denied entry on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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