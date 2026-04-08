E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Gates to testify in US House panel on Epstein

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WASHINGTON: Billionaire Bill Gates is to testify on June 10 before a congressional committee investigating the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The Microsoft co-founder is among the prominent names appearing in documents released by the US Justice Department that revealed close friendships, illicit financial dealings and private photos with Epstein.

The source said Gates would sit for a “transcribed interview,” signaling his testimony would take place in the same closed-door setting used for that of former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and senator.

Gates “welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee,” a spokesperson for Bill Gates said in an email.

“While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work.” Gates has admitted making a “huge mistake” in associating with Epstein, telling staff at his charity foundation in February that he had affairs with two Russian women but denying any involvement in the disgraced financier’s crimes.

In a draft email among the documents released by the Justice Department, Epstein alleged Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs, writing that his relationship with Gates ranged from “helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women.”

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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