PDWP approves six schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved six development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs10.305 billion.

The PDWP’s 69th meeting presided over by P&D Board Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf approved dualisation/ improvement of Okara-Depalpur Road at a cost of Rs2.79bn; dualisation/ rehabilitation of road from Housing Colony Chowk to Farooqabad, Sheikhupura District, at an estimated cost of Rs3.47bn. It also approved rehabilitation/ reconstruction/ widening of road from N-5 Gausia Chowk to Lodhran-Jalalpur road, including construction of a flyover at Pathanwala Railway crossing, at a cost of Rs2.548bn.

The PDWP approved Integrated Record Preservation and Public Access Management System at divisional headquarters (Phase-1) at a cost of Rs1.487bn.

It approved two position papers for 164 project posts of eight development schemes reflected in ADP 2025-26 and strengthening of Punjab probation and payroll service.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026