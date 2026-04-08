Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency reports that 55 American lawmakers have called for invoking the 25th Amendment of the US constitution, which allows for the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.
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Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency reports that 55 American lawmakers have called for invoking the 25th Amendment of the US constitution, which allows for the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.