Updated 13 Jul, 2026 Banking inertia PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...

13 Jul, 2026 Justice imperilled THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...

13 Jul, 2026 Toxic staple A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...

Updated 12 Jul, 2026 Mixed messaging In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.

12 Jul, 2026 Way forward A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...