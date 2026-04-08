High court grants bail to Canadian scholar

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Canadian national Pakistani PhD scholar Hamza Ahmad Khan in a cybercrime case.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan allowed the bail petition subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs200,000.

Earlier, Advocate Asad Jamal appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner and completed his arguments.

The NCCIA had registered a case against him under sections 20, 24 and 26-A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

In his bail granting order, the judge observed that all the offences incorporated in the FIR do not fall within the prohibition contained in Section 497 of CrPC and there is no cavil with the proposition that bail in such cases is the rule and refusal is an exception.

“Nothing is available on record that could bring this case under the exceptions to the rule of granting bail in such like offence,” the judge added.

The judge further observed that the petitioner was not previously involved in such cases.

The counsel argued that the case against the petitioner was false and manufactured with the malicious intent to rope him in unjust and unfair legal proceedings.

He argued that the petitioner had not committed any criminal act under the law and that the case against the petitioner is based on dishonesty and devoid of any merit.

The counsel stated that grant of bail was a right and refusal was an exception in such cases, especially when the prosecution was not conclusively equipped with evidence to bring the alleged case against the petitioner.

He asked the court to release the petitioner on bail as there was no likelihood that he would tamper with the evidence that had already been collected by the prosecution.

Previously, a judicial magistrate and a sessions court had dismissed the bail petitions of the petitioner.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026