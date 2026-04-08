Two youths shot by rivals on way to court

GUJRAT: Two youngsters were shot injured by the firing of as many unidentified motorcyclists while going to the court at a bus stop near Pero Shah village in Karianwala police precincts on Tuesday morning.

Reports said Ali Hassan (19) and his fellow Imran Liaqat of Maal village were on their way to Gujrat city to attend a court hearing on a motorbike.

When they reached near Pero Shah, two unidentified gunmen riding a motorbike ambushed them and opened fire as a result of which both the motorcyclists got seriously injured.

Police and Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and the injured were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital.

Initial investigation said the motive behind the firing incident had been some old enmity; however, police said further investigation was underway and a case was being lodged.

VISIT: Punjab Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arorra visited the victims of a fatal road accident wherein a loader truck hit the participants of an Easter procession in Wazirabad.

A 30-year-old man was killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the accident in front of a church in Maryamabad locality of Ahmednagar police precincts, Wazirabad district, on Monday.

The minister visited the Gujranwala medical college teaching hospital and inquired after the victims.

DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Imiaz Rana and medical college teaching hospital MS Dr Syed Najeebul Hassan briefed the minister about the treatment and condition of the injured people.

The minister assured the victims of Punjab government’s complete support in the treatment.

He directed the hospital administration to take proper care of the accident victims as any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Later, the minister went to Wazirabad where he inspected the scene of the accident. MPA Emanual Athar Julias, officials of the police and the local administration were also accompanying the minister.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026