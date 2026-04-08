E-Paper | July 14, 2026

1,200kg unwholesome meat disposed of; two arrested

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TOBA TEK SINGH: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided on Tuesday a private slaughterhouse and seized more than 30 maunds of unwholesome meat.

The team received information that one Waheed had set up a private slaughterhouse at Mohalla New Plot at Gojra where sick and dead animals were being slaughtered to supply their meat outside the city.

PFA officer Faheem Yusuf, along with his team, raided and found Waheed, Adeel, Bilal and Mujahid at the slaughterhouse. The police arrested Adeel and Mujahid while others escaped.

The veterinary doctor declared the meat unsafe which was later disposed of. The Gojra City police registered a case against the four suspects.

RAPE CASES: Two suspects gang-raped teenage boy at Gojra.

Nawan Lahore police said the 17-year-old boy of Chak 345-JB was a trainee at a hairdresser shop from where the shop owner sent him for some work to the suspect’s shop who took him into a room where an unidentified boy was already present. Both the suspects gang-raped him there.

In another incident, a man raped a minor girl in the Chuttiana police area Chak 331-GB, Noorpur.

Police spokesperson Attaullah said Abdul Ghaffar (50) overpowered the seven-year-old child when she came to his house to play with his children. He was alone at home and took the girl child to a room where he forcibly raped her and fled, leaving her there. The child was admitted to Chuttiana Rural Health Centre.

District Police Officer Akhlaqullah Tarar visited her house and assured her father that the suspect would be arrested at the earliest.

CLIMATE: Climate-smart landscape is no longer an option but a necessity for urban and rural development of the country, said the experts while addressing a conference on “Climate Smart Landscape: Redefining Beauty Through Resilience” organised by the Institute of Horticultural Sciences (IHS) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Faculty of Agriculture Dean Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said modern landscaping must transcend visual appeal to incorporate environmental endurance. He said climate-smart approaches integrated ecological balance, water conservation and biodiversity to create landscapes that were both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally resilient.

Director Horticulture Prof Dr Ahmad Sattar Khan underscored the university’s commitment to pioneering climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Dr Muhammad Aslam Khan said research, awareness and community engagement and climate-smart landscapes could play a pivotal role in mitigating environmental challenges while redefining the concept of beauty in harmony with nature.

Organiser Prof Dr Adnan Younis stressed that as climate volatility increases, traditional patterns must be replaced with smarter, resource-efficient alternatives.

ARRESTED: A murder accused who had escaped from the custody of Saddar Jaranwala Police Station on Monday was rearrested on Tuesday.

Police said Sufyan was on physical remand in a murder case. CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar has suspended Muharrar Shahid Iqbal, Naib Muharrar Muhammad Arshad and Constable Meraj Din for negligence.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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