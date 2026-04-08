Three passengers offloaded at Sialkot airport

GUJRAT: Three passengers were offloaded from two flights to Dubai and Azerbaijan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Sialkot International Airport on Tuesday.

A senior official said these passengers wanted to travel to Cyprus and Libya.

He said that during immigration clearance of Flight No. FZ316, two passengers, Muhammad Tayyab Butt of Lahore and Muhammad Rashid of Gujrat, the authority found that they had travelled to Libya and now they were going to UAE on a visit visa with the category of manager and sales representative. They had obtained these visas from a friend, Ghulam Shabbir, for Rs220,000 each.

During verification of the visas by the airline, it was found that both were having family visas but tampered it with different categories. It was also found that their intention was to travel from Dubai to Libya.

Similarly, Abdul Qadeer of Dholanwala, Gujrat, was going to Azerbaijan on a visit visa. He also revealed that the agent, Muhammad Awais and Nabeel Gorsi, had arranged to send him to Cyprus for Rs1.5m.

The agents extorted Rs550,000 from him and sent him a visit visa and ticket for Azerbaijan but his intention was to travel Cyprus and the agent had to give him the visa and ticket of Cyprus on reaching Azerbaijan.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026