Thee killed, as many injured in ‘encounters’

BAHAWALPUR: Three suspects were killed and as many others were injured in encounters with police and the Crime Control Department (CCD) in various areas of the province.

In Bahawalpur, the CCD killed a drug peddler and arrested another in an injured condition in two separate encounters in Bahawalpur and Hasilpur on Tuesday.

In the first encounter near Chak 68/F in Hasilpur Police Station limits, the killed man was identified as Muhammad Aslam (45) and his body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital with the help of rescuers. The CCD officials claimed to have recovered ice from his possession.

The officials said his two accomplices fled away and after registration of cases against them, the CCD traced them.

In the second encounter in the limits of Saddar police, the drug peddler was injured in the firing of his own accomplices, who fled away from the scene. The injured man was identified as Saeed from whose possession charas was recovered. He was shifted to hospital.

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a joint operation of the CCD and Bhikki police of Sheikhupura, three suspects were killed in an encounter.

Police claimed that on a tip-off, teams of CCD and Bhikki police jointly raided Chak Bahumanto to arrest the robbers-cum-hired shooters. As soon as the suspects saw police, they opened fire which was also returned.

When firing stopped, three suspects were found dead with multiple bullet wounds allegedly fired by their two accomplices who had escaped away. Police said the suspects were wanted by police of Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Kasur in 139 cases of murder, kidnapping, robberies and other crimes.

The same suspects had shot a police inspector and a constable in an encounter some days back in the same area. They were identified as Shahzad, Raju and Khurram.

SAHIWAL: The CCD arrested two injured outlaws while one of their accomplices escaped during an encounter near Chak 84/5-L.

Report said the CCD team, under Inspector Muhammad Zawar Asif, was on routine mobile tour.When it reached near Yousafwala Noor Shah Road, they saw three suspects looting villagers by erecting a temporary post. On seeing the CCD van, the suspects ran away and opened fire at the police near village 84/5-L. A crossfire lasting about 15 minutes ensued, after which the CCD found two injured suspects.

They were identified as Zahid Iqbal and Nadir Ali, residents of Chak 22/14-L.

Police claimed their third companion, Saleem, escaped from the scene. Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the two injured robbers to Haji Qayyum Hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026