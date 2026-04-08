E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Kaira remembers vision of Bhutto

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Senior PPP leader and former federal minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that a meaningful societal change in Pakistan required vision, patience and consistent effort.

He was addressing a seminar titled “Martyrs Never Die” organised by the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) at the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s (LHCBA) auditorium to mark the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Kaira credited Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for strengthening Pakistan’s defence, particularly by laying the foundations of the nuclear and missile programmes. He maintained that despite political setbacks, including the 1977 ouster of Bhutto, the country’s strategic capabilities continued to evolve.

He said Bhutto had envisioned breaking the status quo and steering the country towards progress.Highlighting ZAB’s legacy, Kaira called him an ‘era-defining leader’ whose contributions became more evident over time. He said Bhutto provided the country with the 1973 Constitution, strengthened national unity and initiated key industrial and educational projects, including the establishment of major state institutions and expansion of higher education.

The PPP leader said his party consistently advocated for the rights of workers, farmers and underprivileged segments and referred to initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme as a continuation of that vision. PLF President Raheel Kamran Cheema, LHCBA Secretary Qasim Ijaz Samra, LHCBA’s former president Abid Saqi and others also spoke.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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