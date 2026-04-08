Man arrested for molesting girl

BAHAWALPUR: Gailiwal police in Lodhran district claimed to have arrested a shopkeeper on the charges of molesting a minor girl.

According to the police, a minor girl ‘F’ was sent by her mother to buy some daily-use items from a nearby shop, where the shopkeeper ‘A’ allegedly molested her.

The girl informed her father about the incident, who filed a complaint with the police.

After registration of a case, the police arrested the suspect.

WOMAN DIES: A woman, identified as Irshad Bibi (27), died after fall from a loader-rickshaw near village 84/DB in Yazman tehsil.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026