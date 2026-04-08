E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Trader robbed of over Rs4 million

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Robbers looted over Rs4 cash in front of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the police.

Over the incident, a case has been registered on the complaint of Shahzad Ahmed, zonal manager of an electronics business.

Ahmed told police that he along with two other employees, including a security guard, was going to a bank located on Murree Road in Bhara Kahu on foot from a branch of the business.

Two armed persons intercepted them when they reached near the CID building.

The gunmen snatched the bag carrying Rs4,267,000 from the guard. The robbers crossed Murree Road and escaped towards Dhoke Jinali on a motorcycle parked along the road, he added.

When contacted, the police said after registration of a case they have arrested two persons and made a recovery from them.

Two accomplices of the arrested suspects are still at large, he added.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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