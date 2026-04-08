Motorcycle transfer fee suspended

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration on Tuesday suspended motorcycle transfer fee to facilitate owners to transfer vehicles in their name so that they could get the petrol subsidy.

Islamabad Excise Department said that the motorcycle transfer fee will remain suspended till further order.

Motorcycle’s owners will be able to transfer their bike in their name from the Excise Office Islamabad without any fee, Director General Excise said.

In this regard the Excise Office will remain open 24 hours for the convenience of the motorcycle owners, deputy commissioner said, adding that additional counters have also been set up in the Excise Department Office for bike transfer.

Earlier, the federal government had approved energy-saving and austerity measures. The decision aims to reduce fuel consumption amid rising economic pressures and global energy challenges.

On Thursday last, while announcing an unpreceded hike in petroleum product prices, the federal government also unveiled targeted relief measures for motorcyclist, small farmers and transporters.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026