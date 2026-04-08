Ministers differ over operation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday witnessed a heated debate over the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in Islamabad, with differences emerging between two ministers.

This all started after PPP Senator Shahadat Awan revealed that unauthorised settlements have emerged around nullahs in G-10/2.

Minister of State for interior Tallal Chaudhry responded, saying indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation was being carried out in the federal capital and vowed to remove illegal structures from F-6 and other areas this week. Federal Minister for parliamentary affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said double standard has been adopted in operation.

Taking exception to the government’s actions, he said the current operation was unjust and evicting people without providing alternative housing, which was inappropriate.

Senator Tahir Khaleel Sindhu defended the residents of Ramsha Colony, saying they have been living there for 18 years and were issued residential certificates in the past. He claimed they were granted ownership rights during Benazir Bhutto’s tenure, making their eviction unfair. Tallal Chaudhry countered, saying Ramsha Colony residents were unauthorised occupants, and action was being taken according to the law. He also said the girl, the colony had been named after, resides in Canada.

He cited the example of Muslim Colony, located behind the Prime Minister’s House, which was removed without any bias. Minister of State Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry expressed strong reservations, saying the anti-encroachment operation was unfair and discriminatory. He questioned the lack of action against officials responsible for allowing these settlements. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar concluded the debate, saying the government respects minorities’ sentiments but a fair and unbiased mechanism was needed to remove encroachments.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026