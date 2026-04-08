Rwandans transform suffering into unity, reconciliation, says Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda emphasized remembrance, resilience and a renewed global commitment to peace, justice and human dignity.

Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday , Yousaf Raza Gilani said the occasion evoked grief and reflection, as he paid tribute to the strength of the Rwandan people in transforming immense suffering into unity and reconciliation.

He appreciated the Rwandan High Commission in Pakistan for organising the event, calling it an opportunity to remember, learn and reaffirm shared humanitarian values.

Recalling the tragedy, he noted that more than one million people were killed in just 100 days, leaving deep scars on humanity. He said the pain resonated with Pakistan’s own historical experiences, strengthening a shared understanding of loss and perseverance.

He stressed that remembrance must inspire action, urging the global community to reject silence in the face of injustice and to actively promote peace, tolerance and inclusion. He underlined that ‘Never Again’ must remain a collective commitment, not merely a slogan.

The 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was observed with solemnity and reflection, as diplomats, government representatives and members of the Rwandan community gathered to honour the victims and reaffirm their commitment to peace and unity.

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana, addressed the ceremony, expressing gratitude to Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, who attended the ceremony as chief guest, as well as members of the government, diplomatic corps and civil society for their presence and solidarity.

She described the gathering as a symbol of enduring friendship between Rwanda and Pakistan.

The envoy paid tribute to more than one million lives lost during the 1994 genocide, recalling the 100 days of violence that devastated Rwanda. She noted that April 7, each year marked a period of mourning and remembrance, while also recognising the role of the Rwanda Patriotic Army in ending the killings and laying the foundation for national recovery.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Remember, Unite, Renew,” High Commissioner Harerimana said the commemoration served as a global call to honour victims, support survivors and reflect on the journey from tragedy to reconciliation. She acknowledged the resilience of survivors, including orphans and widows, who have contributed significantly to rebuilding the nation despite enduring trauma.

The High Commissioner also appreciated the international community’s continued support, particularly mentioning a recent visit by Pakistani delegates to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where they paid homage to the victims. She thanked the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan for participating in the event and supporting commemorative efforts worldwide.

Reflecting on Rwanda’s progress, Fatou Harerimana said her country had emerged as a stable and rapidly developing nation, driven by strong leadership, national unity and effective governance. She pointed to advancements in sectors such as education, health, infrastructure and technology as evidence of Rwanda’s transformation.

However, she cautioned that challenges remained, including the presence of genocide perpetrators abroad and ongoing threats posed by extremist groups. She called for collective efforts to combat hate speech, division and genocide denial, stressing the importance of education and research in preventing such atrocities in the future.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed call for international cooperation to promote tolerance, reconciliation and lasting peace, as participants stood in solidarity with the people of Rwanda and honoured the memory of those who perished.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026