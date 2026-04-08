E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Minister highlights importance of investment in early childhood education

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised the need to invest in early childhood education to build a strong, prosperous and developed Pakistan.

He said nations prioritizing early education are better positioned to achieve long-term sustainable development.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the opening session of the 5th International Conference on “Early Childhood Development” held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), says a press release issued by AIOU on Tuesday.

Mr Iqbal said that early childhood education forms the foundation of a strong society. He noted that providing quality learning opportunities, a supportive environment and proper training at this stage helped nurture responsible and capable citizens.

The federal minister also urged teachers and the media to play an active role in raising awareness about the importance of early childhood education, so that it receives greater attention and investment at all levels.

Experts from Pakistan and abroad participating in the conference emphasized that early childhood is a critical period for learning, as children’s cognitive abilities develop rapidly during these years. They highlighted the need to focus on children’s mental, emotional and social development.

The speakers called for aligning early childhood education curricula with modern requirements, enhancing teacher training, ensuring active parental involvement and promoting play-based learning methods to make education more effective and engaging for young learners.

They also noted that while the use of technology in early education can be beneficial, it must be balanced to ensure that children’s natural growth and development remain the top priority.

The conference featured prominent speakers, including Dr. Zafar Mirza, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Nasruddin Rupani, Prof. Muhammad Rafique Tahir, Pernille Ironside, Dr. Allen Thom, and Dr. Khadija Khan among others.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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