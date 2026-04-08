E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Immediate release of political prisoners in GB demanded

Jamil Nagri Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Gilgit: The Awami Workers Party (AWP) on Tuesday has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of political activists in Gilgit-Baltistan, including senior lawyer Advocate Ehsan Ali.

According to a statement, a party meeting was held chaired by its president, Baba Jan, to review the current political situation in the region and the arrest of political activists recently and alleged human rights violations.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution which expressed serious concern over the health of the imprisoned senior lawyer and chairman of Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee (AAC), Advocate Ehsan Ali.

The AWP termed the arrests of several political and social activists including Advocate Ehsan Ali, Advocate Nafees, Advocate Taaruf Abbas, Fida Hussain Isar, Manzar Maya, Abrar Bagoro, Sahib Khan, Mehr Ali, Masood ur Rehman, Waheed ul Hassan, Asghar Shah, Engineer Mehboob, Engineer Nadeem, and Mir Babar – as political victimisation and called for their immediate release.

The meeting also condemned the arrest of Baltistan Students Federation leader Dr Aoun Balti in Islamabad and Adnan Rawat’s detention under the Anti-Terrorism Act, and demanded their immediate release.

Participants further stated that the arrests of lawyers violate the Lawyers Protection Bill and undermine the rule of law, calling it an attempt to suppress the legal community. The use of the Anti-Terrorism Act against peaceful political workers, journalists, and lawyers was strongly criticised.

The inclusion of Shabbir Mayar in the Fourth Schedule and the reported denial of medical treatment were termed serious human rights violations. The party demanded his immediate removal from the list to ensure access to healthcare. The statement announced that the AWPn will participate in the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections.

The meeting demanded that GB Catetaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Yar Muhammad withdraw baseless and fabricated FIRs against political workers, ensure the unconditional release of political workers, and uphold constitutional rights, rule of law, and human rights in the region.

Earlier, Lawyers across Gilgit-Baltistan observed a strike and boycotted court proceedings on Monday to protest the arrest of a senior lawyer and other activists under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a strike call by the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court Bar Association.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe