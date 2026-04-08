Immediate release of political prisoners in GB demanded

Gilgit: The Awami Workers Party (AWP) on Tuesday has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of political activists in Gilgit-Baltistan, including senior lawyer Advocate Ehsan Ali.

According to a statement, a party meeting was held chaired by its president, Baba Jan, to review the current political situation in the region and the arrest of political activists recently and alleged human rights violations.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution which expressed serious concern over the health of the imprisoned senior lawyer and chairman of Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee (AAC), Advocate Ehsan Ali.

The AWP termed the arrests of several political and social activists including Advocate Ehsan Ali, Advocate Nafees, Advocate Taaruf Abbas, Fida Hussain Isar, Manzar Maya, Abrar Bagoro, Sahib Khan, Mehr Ali, Masood ur Rehman, Waheed ul Hassan, Asghar Shah, Engineer Mehboob, Engineer Nadeem, and Mir Babar – as political victimisation and called for their immediate release.

The meeting also condemned the arrest of Baltistan Students Federation leader Dr Aoun Balti in Islamabad and Adnan Rawat’s detention under the Anti-Terrorism Act, and demanded their immediate release.

Participants further stated that the arrests of lawyers violate the Lawyers Protection Bill and undermine the rule of law, calling it an attempt to suppress the legal community. The use of the Anti-Terrorism Act against peaceful political workers, journalists, and lawyers was strongly criticised.

The inclusion of Shabbir Mayar in the Fourth Schedule and the reported denial of medical treatment were termed serious human rights violations. The party demanded his immediate removal from the list to ensure access to healthcare. The statement announced that the AWPn will participate in the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections.

The meeting demanded that GB Catetaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Yar Muhammad withdraw baseless and fabricated FIRs against political workers, ensure the unconditional release of political workers, and uphold constitutional rights, rule of law, and human rights in the region.

Earlier, Lawyers across Gilgit-Baltistan observed a strike and boycotted court proceedings on Monday to protest the arrest of a senior lawyer and other activists under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a strike call by the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court Bar Association.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026